Jawan is the movie that has got all film lovers and the trade super excited. Shah Rukh Khan has joined forces for the first time with Atlee, the hitmaker from the South. The filmmaker has made movies like Bigil, Mersal and Theri. Jawan is slated to open at nothing less than Rs 65 crores on the first day in the Indian market. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are seeing huge bookings for the film. Other cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna are leading in the East side. Now, it is official that shows of Jawan will start at 5 am. This has never happened before for any Bollywood movie. Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the main stars who has revitalized even the smaller theatres of India with Pathaan. Of late, even Sunny Deol and Gadar 2 helped the business.

Jawan 5 am shows in Hindi belt

The theatre chain Miraj Cinemas has put on its Twitter handle that there will be 5 am shows in the country. This is perhaps the first time for a Bollywood film. Gadar 2 had shows in the midnight and even as late as 1.45 am, but that happened after the initial response to the film.

5am show for Jawan. Is this the earliest show in India?! https://t.co/gdmEx86K4s — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) September 4, 2023

Jawan mania grips Shah Rukh Khan fans

Many fan clubs of the star have booked complete auditoriums to watch the movie, first day first show. This is happening in cities like Sangli, Jalgaon and other parts of Maharashtra. There are female only screening organized by fan clubs. The biggest history has been created in Bihar in remote places like Motihari, Forbesganj, Amravati where owners have added 5 am shows. Yesterday only, 2.5 lakh tickets were sold out.

2.6L tickets sold for Day 1 in PIC. Will be crossing 3L by tonight and then should be crossing Pathaan in the last 2 days of advances. https://t.co/NSLxYzxOHp — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) September 4, 2023

Jawan, directed by Atlee has reportedly impressed the Censor Board. It is even being said that Shah Rukh Khan has delivered his career-best performance in the movie. The sources from the Censor Board have praised cinematography, BGM and action. Shah Rukh Khan did promotional events in Chennai and Dubai, both of which were hits.

Shah Rukh Khan has lavished love on the whole team of Jawan on social media, and at the event. South fans are loving his bond with Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander.