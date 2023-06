Shah Rukh Khan has earned the moniker of Bollywood Baadshah for his unparalleled performances. But his fans not only shower him with love for his flawless acting mettle. The superstar’s humbleness equally beguiles them. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan’s politeness has also touched the hearts of the cast and crew members of films he has worked in. Another example of SRK being a man, with a heart of gold was shared by Saddam, a stuntman, who worked closely with Shah Rukh in the actor’s upcoming film Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Allu Arjun to join Shah Rukh Khan after Vijay Sethupathi? Pushpa star set for his big Bollywood debut

Jawan stuntman speaks on Shah Rukh Khan’s humility

Saddam, an action expert, in an interview with a media portal, labelled Shah Rukh Khan to be the “sweetest banda” he met. He was further impressed by the superstar’s dedication to his work. Sharing the experience of work with SRK, Saddam revealed that the Pathaan actor was unlike any other heroes he had met. “He asked me how I am going to do that stunt, and checked on the safety. He was worried that I would get hurt and I briefed him about how it was safe,” said the stuntman.

Shah Rukh Khan’s caring personality impresses Jawan stuntman

Saddam added that Shah Rukh Khan was actively involved on the film sets, eager to discuss the nitty-gritty of a stunt. But, according to Saddam, the “best thing” that separated the Bollywood superstar from other stars was that SRK made sure to check upon Saddam every time an action shot was completed. He used to say, “Tu thik hai? (are you okay)” said the action expert.

Shah Rukh Khan took the blame when a shot when wrong

Saddam further spoke about another appreciable quality of Shah Rukh Khan. Whenever a film sequence did not go as planned, Shah Rukh never pointed out faults to the crew. Instead, he took the blame all on himself. “I was amazed at what kind of a star he is. SRK is really different from anyone I have worked with,” concluded Saddam. Dropping plaudits on Shah Rukh’s work commitment, Saddam said that the superstar delivered an intense fight scene in just one shot without even taking Saddam’s help.

Jawan release date

Jawan is touted to be a high-octane action entertainer. After the blockbuster Pathaan, movie-goers have high expectations for this Atlee directorial. Also starring Nayanthara as the female lead, Jawan is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 7.