The most-awaited song Chaleya starring Shah Rukh Khan from his film Jawan is out, and you can see SRK in his most romantic hero avatar as he is wearing colourful shirts, singing around the city, and painting the town red with his love Nayanthara unlike the prevue of the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, who are sharing the screen for the first time ever, have left the fans swooning with their dazzling chemistry, and we cannot get enough of this fresh pairing. Shah Rukh and Nayanthara will definitely create fireworks at the box office with their chemistry as fans wait for the film to hit theatres. This is also the first time you will see SRK going all out with his Tamil accent, after all, the film is helmed by Atlee, and he gives different swag to all his heroes onscreen. Also Read - Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan gives a glimpse of his romantic number with Nayanthara; fans cannot contain excitement [Check Reactions]

Watch the video of Chaleya song of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan.

Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://t.co/onXoJ8BXC1#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/geDVABNDx4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan lip-syncing the Tamil lines in the song is just wow, and this only shows that the superstar thoroughly enjoyed the song. While we give 10/10 to the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, we cannot get over how good SRK is looking on the screen, and his young looks make you believe he is just in his 30s. Overall, Chaleya song is going to hit the charts, and it will become a top trend on Instagram reels. How much did you love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Chaleya?

Nayanthara will be seen doing a whole of action sequence in Jawan too and the makers have kept the lady superstar as a surprise package. The film also s Deepika Padukone in the cameo and her glimpse stole the show. Jawan is the most awaited film of superstar Shah Rukh Khan for several reasons.