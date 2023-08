One of the most anticipated love songs of the year, the latest track from Shah Rukh Khan- starrer Jawan is out. Titled Chaleya, the song featured SRK in his quintessential romantic hero style. Sharing the song via his Twitter account, Shah Rukh wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai” Also Read - Jawan: Not just Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara but Deepika Padukone too has a dance number in the film?



In the song, SRK is seen romancing south sensation Nayanthara. The duo can be seen dancing on the streets of Mumbai to the Anirudh musical. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song is receiving immense love from SRK fans. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the song:

Fans Reaction:

Hayyoda brings back the king of romance - Shah Rukh Khan in a soulful melody. Featuring Nayanthara and SRK for the first time together. Directed by Atlee. Composed by the maestro Anirudh and vocals by the Inimitable Anirudh & Priya Mali. #Jawan https://t.co/tBID3TXIoi pic.twitter.com/niz0KLbQ5B — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 14, 2023

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, 'Chaleya' boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This… pic.twitter.com/C1RAfqSV97 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 14, 2023

The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers.#Chaleya pic.twitter.com/Xt3Bhovp7q — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) August 14, 2023

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh in a double role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The first song from the film titled Zinda Banda also received positive feedback from the audiences. The film will also feature a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, who will be seen paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the second time this year after their blockbuster film, Pathaan.

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra , Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. While the film is gearing up for a mega release on September 7, Jawan will reportedly not be released in 3D overseas. A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that although Jawan will be released in IMAX and 4D, no 3D version of the movie will be available to overseas audiences.

Jawan will mark Shah Rukh’s second big screen outing this year after Pathaan. The film did a blockbuster business worldwide and went on to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film also holds the record for being the highest grossing Hindi film in India.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki this year. The film will mark the duo’s first time on screen collaboration together. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is slated for a Christmas 2023 release.