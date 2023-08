Shah Rukh Khan will be seen romancing Nayanthara in the upcoming new movie Jawan. The Jawan prevue was released a couple of weeks ago and it had relatively little shots of Nayanthara. Ever since it was said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been paired opposite lady superstar Nayanthara, fans have been waiting to see a glimpse of them together. And it is finally here. Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser of the upcoming new song, Chaleya. It is a romantic number between SRK and Nayanthara. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan replies to query 'Nayanthara pe lattu huye ya nahin' on ASK SRK

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to set screens on fire with Chaleya

Jawan makers are releasing various assets from the upcoming new movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. And they dropped a teaser of Chaleya, their next song from the movie. It is a romantic number featured on Nayanthara and SRK. The lyrics are too melodious and the romance number is sung by none other than Arijit Singh. The glimpse includes Shah Rukh and Nayanthara waltzing on the streets. Shah Rukh Khan is also seen enacting his trademark pose. The music of Jawan is given by Anirudh Ravichander and it has already got us hooked. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he hates picking gifts for daughter Suhana Khan's boyfriend [Watch]

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara romance each other in the Chaleya teaser video here:

The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday!

Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in… pic.twitter.com/ZyNPe1Z8mM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2023

Fans are impatient about the new song featuring SRK and Nayanthara

Chaleya from Jawan is releasing on Monday, that is, 14th August 2023. And it seems too far away after dropping this hell of a beautiful teaser, no? Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara fans are eagerly waiting for the romantic track. Fans are already declaring it as a chartbuster, a banger song and whatnot. Check out their reactions to the Chaleya teaser video below: Also Read - When Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan for dancing at weddings; ‘Only Mujrawaalis dance... '

Shah Rukh Khan sings praises for the team

Shah Rukh Khan has hailed Anirudh as magical. He has showered love on Farah Khan, Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Priya, Vivek, Chandrabose, Adithya and Kumaar for the song in different versions. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter in which he revealed that Chaleya is his favourite song from the album of Jawan. He calls the song sweet, romantic and gentle just like him.

Atlee-directed Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan and more. Jawan is scheduled to release on 7th September 2023.