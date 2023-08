Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan is all set to hit the theatres soon. The movie, directed by Atlee, will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. Before its release, the film generated a lot of excitement, and fans were even more eager due to the latest news and updates. Also Read - Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan brings back his Chaiyya Chaiyya charm and energy in this party number

Ahead of the movie's release, today, August 29, Shah Rukh Khan and the Jawan team unveiled the third song from the movie's soundtrack, called Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The song was created by Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang it with Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. The lyrics were written by Kumaar, and the song features a lively dance routine choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

The video kicks off with Nayanthara impressing (as she usually does) the instant she steps into view, wearing a pink outfit. Then comes Shah Rukh Khan, and the rest becomes unforgettable. However, it's Nayanthara who completely surprised netizens with her appearance. Her stunning outfits left fans amazed.

Meanwhile, this song has been receiving a mixed response from social media users. Some people seem to really like it, while others aren't so sure. One person even shared a funny picture of Kollywood comedian pretending to have a headache after listening to the song.

Another person said that the song Ramaiya Vastavaiya is good, but they feel that it's not as special as the song Yentamma (Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan).

As soon as the track was released, fans flocked to the comments section under the video.

The movie features Shah Rukh in a showdown against Vijay Sethupathi's antagonist. Actress Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance. Scheduled for a September 7 theatrical release, the action thriller is anticipated to make a significant impact at the box office. Previously, SRK revealed that the highly awaited trailer will be launched on August 31 as part of a grand event at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai