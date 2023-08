Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the talk of the town. After Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar in Jawan. The trailer of the film is all set to released on August 31 and SRK himself has asked everyone to watch the trailer with him and wear a red outfit that time. The songs from the film have released and they are already getting a lot of love from fans. Zinda Banda, Chaleya have won hearts. The songs are trending and everyone is busy making reels on them. Also Read - Jawan creates history, Shah Rukh Khan film becomes the first Hindi film to achieve this feat at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy

Shah Rukh Khan's energy in both the songs has left everyone surprised. People are loving his dance moves and are all praise for his performance. Now, the third song from the film is out finally. SRK and the makers of Jawan had recently shared the teaser of their song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya releases

The teaser left everyone excited and now finally the whole song is out. Shah Rukh Khan's energy and his charm in the song reminds us of his performance in Chaiyya Chaiyya with Malaika Arora. The dance moves and the amazing expressions have made us fall for Shah Rukh Khan again.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics of the song are penned down by Kumaar. Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan’s crackling chemistry in the song is the highlight. It is a delight to see Shah Rukh Khan’s smile in the song.

Watch Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song here:



While SRK shared the teaser of the song, he had thanked choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for the classy and brilliant dance moves. He had also thanked her for bearing with his two left feet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s post read, “This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank Vaibhavi Merchant for bearing with my two left feet. And of course, the talented Anirudh.#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya's Full song is out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s post here:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Deepika is making a special appearance and we will also see Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in the film. Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7.