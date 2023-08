The third song from Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-awaited film Jawan titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has been unveiled by the makers. After Zinda Banda and Challeya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is yet another peppy song from the film. The dance number features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara along with Sanya Malhotra dancing to the beats of Anirudh Ravichander in the ‘dance number of the year’. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao, the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and has left the audiences spellbound with its catchy hook step. Also Read - Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan brings back his Chaiyya Chaiyya charm and energy in this party number

The song features Shah Rukh in his uber cool avatar dancing with Nayanthara. Fans were floored by their favorite actor's effortless dance moves and hailed him as the 'King of Bollywood'.

Taking to the comments section of the video, one user wrote, "SRK's dance moves are a perfect blend of grace and energy, captivating the audience with every step. His signature style never fails to set the stage on fire!"

Another comment read, “srk's new dance performance is an electrifying blend of grace, charisma, and boundless energy! He continues to mesmerize us with his timeless talent, proving once again why he's the 'King of Bollywood.' Bravo, SRK!”

One user mentioned the coming back of Shah Rukh and Vishal’s blockbuster duo after Pathaan’s title track and wrote, “Vishal Dadlani's energetic vocals infused with SRK's classy dance moves and the sizzling presence of Nayanthara really elevated this song to a next level! I loved this song more than 'Chaleya' and 'Zinda Banda' as it is more enjoyable and alluring!”

Another fan lauded the Northern and Southern India blend in the album of Jawan and wrote, “All songs have very beautifully covered and inculcated the culture of Southern and Northern India!!! Shah Rukh Sir expressions are killingggggg.”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance. Directed by Atlee, the film has simultaneously been shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and will have its grand theatrical release worldwide on September 7, 2023.

3 songs from Jawan have already been unveiled by the makers. A 2 minute and 13 seconds-long prevue of Jawan was also released last month and got over 75 million views on YouTube. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the trailer of Jawan, which is expected to be released this week.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second release this year after the blockbuster hit Pathaan. Trade analysts are expecting a bumper opening from the film and are expecting it to cross the lifetime box office collection of Pathaan, which crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.