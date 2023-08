Today, the song from Jawan Ramaiya Vastavaiya is releasing. Shah Rukh Khan made the announcement yesterday much to the relief of his fans. Everyone was waiting for the trailer of Jawan. But it looks like the team has a different marketing plan for the most hyped trailer of the year. Most probably it is going to come first on the Burj Khalifa. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan is very close to the group that owns the tower. But fans are happy with the teaser of the song. Shah Rukh Khan does not look a year above 45 in the teaser of the song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Also Read - Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara fans exasperated with delay; turn their mania into memes

Fans give Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya a Don 3 twist

Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has SRK in a very sexy look. A fan has made a mashup with the theme song of Don 3. As we know, the unhappiness of SRK fans over Farhan Akhtar choosing Ranveer Singh as the new Don is unparalleled. Take a look at this edit... Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan's swag is on point as he sports bald look; fans reminded of 'Radhe Bhaiya' [VIEW PICS]

Mat rulaao yaar — Anjali? (@iamanjali16) August 28, 2023

Freaking awsome n this suits — rudz*️⃣ (@rudztpc) August 28, 2023

Wow. So perfectly in sync. ?♥️ — ? (@rashmisrkfan) August 28, 2023

This was my first thought after seeing the tweet?? — Shruti ❤️ (@itshru_ti) August 28, 2023

I was thinking about this! Full of attitude in this song gives me don vibes. — Nafeu Ahsan ?? (@iamnafeuu) August 28, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan fans are still unhappy that he reportedly decided to opt out, and Farhan Akhtar brought in Ranveer Singh. But all said and done, this edit is fire. It seems Shah Rukh Khan has now planned his career in a different way and Don 3 does not fit the scheme of things. The superstar has Dunki after Jawan, which is a Rajkumar Hirani film with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. Also Read - Jawan vs Salaar: Prabhas starrer trailer release date locked after Shah Rukh Khan makes the big announcement?

Jawan mania hits Shah Rukh Khan fans

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are busy promoting Jawan all over. In Bangalore, fans took out a rally for Jawan, which went viral. There was a huge crowd outside a cinema hall in Kolkata playing a band in celebration. In Maharashtra, fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan have been super active. With the team, budget and hype, Jawan just needs positive word of mouth to succeed.