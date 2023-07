After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with another mind-blowing actioner Jawan. The Bollywood superstar has collaborated with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming biggie. Jawan’s prevue, which presented Shah Rukh Khan in a bald avatar, created a stir. Glimpses of a few power-packed action sequences also made noise. Now, the makers of Jawan have adopted a unique promotional campaign. Instead of releasing Jawan’s trailer digitally, the film’s first song Zinda Banda, featuring Shah Rukh will be launched first. And, the foot-tapping number will bring in over 1000 female dancers. Yes, we are not kidding! Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares experience of working with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, ‘so much to learn…’

Jawan’s Zinda Banda song will have 1000 dancers

According to sources, Zinda Banda, composed by musical genius Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Shobi Paulraj would set the tone for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, paving the way for moviegoers to get a sneak peek into the world of Jawan. The yet-to-be-released track boasts a grandeur celebration, filmed in Chennai for more than five days, revealed the source. About 1000 female dancers across India have been roped in for Zinda Banda, a song, made on a budget of Rs 15 crores. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee for Jawan, director responds with a heartfelt note, ‘Chief, I’m living the dream’

About Zinda Banda song

“The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and more… Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals and the moves choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving,” promised the source.

The King Khan rap

A glimpse of The King Khan rap in the Jawan prevue produced by Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari, received much appreciation from the SRK admirers. Now, all eyes are on Anirudh Ravichander’s Zinda Banda. With the music composer delivering countless hits like Arabic Kuthu, Vaathi Coming, and the entire album of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, the audience’s expectations have reached their peak.

Jawan release date

Jawan’s cast ensemble includes Nayanthara as the female lead, and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, with special cameos of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Jawan, a pan-Indian marvel, is ready to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of action and adventure on September 7.