Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan won hearts and now he will be back with Jawan. The first song of Jawan titled Zinda Banda is out now. Fans have been waiting for a long time to see Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. As soon as Zinda Banda released, netizens started talking about it on social media. Zinda Band is composed and sung by Anirudh. The song is choreographed by the renowned Shobi, who elevates the infectious energy of the track. Also Read - Jawan song Zinda Banda out: Shah Rukh Khan's energy packed number has a solid Chennai Express vibe, will leave you grooving

The lyrics have been penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil. The song is now available in Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa) on all major music platforms. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of 'Jawan'! Also Read - Kajol calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘poor guy’ recalling a hilarious incident with the superstar

The song has received all the love from the audience. People are loving the performance by Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar’s energy in the song is just incredible. His amazing dance moves have impressed the audience. Zinda Banda is trending on Twitter and netizens are surprised with the actor’s high level performance. People have declared it a chart buster. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s rare wedding pictures go viral, [see pics]

Trending Now



One of the users wrote, “SRK's eneryg,And Anirudh's vocals a treat to watch instant chart buster.”

Another user wrote, “I've always admired the energies in Khali Bali song and Nacho Nacho song But #SRK? 's energy in #ZindaBanda boss."

I've always admired the energies in Khali Bali song and Nacho Nacho song

But #SRK? 's energy in #ZindaBanda boss ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/Gci4M2pknw — Marvellous Fandom (@Marvellous_fan7) July 31, 2023

The users have declared it a hit. He wrote, "Dhadkan Angaare Our reaction after watching #ZindaBanda song from Jawan! #ZindaBanda first chartbuster from #Jawan."

Jawan is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.