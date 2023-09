Jawan has made Rs 129.06 crores on its opening day. Shah Rukh Khan's movie is behind Adipurush but has surpassed Pathaan with a big margin. Jawan which has King Khan in a double role is loaded with the star's charisma, gripping action sequences, elevation scenes and Anirudh Ravichander's BGM. This is also the debut of Atlee in Bollywood. We have seen filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Venkat Prabhu congratulating Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. Now, SS Rajamouli has also sent his congratulations to the duo for their earth-shattering opening at the box office. Earlier, Mahesh Babu praised the film saying it was pure mass. Also Read - Jawan creates history, becomes the first ever Indian film to get Google Search Innovation, check exciting deets

SS Rajamouli posts his congratulations for Jawan

The filmmaker who has given Indian cinema blockbusters like the Baahubali series and RRR called Shah Rukh Khan the badshaah of the box office. Shah Rukh Khan had warmly congratulated the whole team after Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at Oscars.

This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… ?? Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 8, 2023

Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir. https://t.co/RpI0UZ625a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Fans react to interaction of SS Rajamouli and Jawan star

SS Rajamouli has been credited for taking Indian cinema to global level. RRR has been a super hit in countries like the USA, UK and Japan. The success of the movie was unprecedented. SS Rajamouli shared with fans how the likes of James Cameron and Steven Spielberg had seen his movie. MM Keeravani and Chandrabose brought home the Oscars. Fans are thinking what would happen if SS Rajamouli decided to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at some of the posts...

Kings of the Masses ? — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 8, 2023

King Of Respective Industries ? — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) September 8, 2023

SRK it's time to collaborate with rajamouli.. Please it's going to be epic — Satire Samosa (@SatireSamosa) September 8, 2023

We can only imagine what will happen if Jawan superstar Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli decide to announce a film together. The box office will combust, and so will social media.