Shah Rukh Khan set the box office ablaze with his recently released film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film features the superstar in a never-seen-before avatar and has been receiving positive word of mouth from the audiences. Within 4 days of its theatrical release, Jawan has collected over Rs 500 crore gross at the worldwide box office and is creating new records. While Shah Rukh has been receiving love from the audiences, his Jawan co-star Lehar Khan recently opened up about the experience of working with him. Calling him a 'beautiful person at heart', Lehar also revealed how the team celebrated the film's huge box office opening.

Lehar Khan on her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Lehar, who featured in the film as one of the six girls along with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in Shah Rukh's team, recently spoke about her experience of working with the superstar in Jawan. The actor said that her mother is a huge SRK fan and said that she had grown up watching his films and songs over the years. "You can imagine how excited everyone was when I got the film. I remember I was being all nonchalant on the phone and jumped with excitement," the actor said recalling the moment she was finalised to star in Jawan in an interview with The Indian Express.

Calling Shah Rukh 'a beautiful person at heart', Lehar added that though the the superstar had dual roles to play and a hectic schedule to manage, he always took out time to take care of the girls and gave them the warmest of hugs. "I think one is a fan of him as an actor and when they meet him, they become a fan of him as a person," she added.

How team Jawan celebrated the success of the film

Speaking about how they celebrated the massive opening of Jawan, Lehar revealed, “That day was all about celebration. There was a lot of dancing on Zinda Banda. I think we weren’t in the space to give feedback as it was all about pure joy as the film opened to such big numbers.”

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone features in a special appearance in the film.