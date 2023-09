Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans always fight it out on social media. In fact, fan wars on platforms like X are so intense that they continue for days on end. We saw the recent one between Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli fans. Now, things have gone one step ahead. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan got into an alleged fight at a theatre in Thane. It seems supporters of the former allegedly tore down posters of Tiger 3 from a theatre in the suburb. They had come in the bandage look of Jawan. The cops had to escort them away. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganpati; Check Netizens' Reactions

Take a look at video of Jawan fans in Thane who were allegedly escorted out because of this reason

Here is the video where we can see cops removing some fans from the theatre. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have complained that some Salman Khan supporters have removed pics of Jawan posters or posted ones of Tiger 3 on top of them.

Fight between Salman Khan fan and SRK fans over SRK fans came to Remove Tiger 3 Posters, Police interfered.#Jawan #JawanTsunami #Tiger3 #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/G22Bh2GfOC — Metro Fights (@MetroFights) September 19, 2023

Many have also reacted on this on social media. People have said that this is very concerning that fights have escalated to on ground level now. Both these superstars have crazy fans.

Dear SRK and Salman fans , social media ki baat wahi Tak rakho, dnt indulge in these all fights and spats kids ....insab se door raho , police case, FIR hogi aur sabke family ko dikkat hogi...... — Jawan (@AlamMafia) September 19, 2023

Srk salman will come together in videos/press to control their fans before release. — Arthur_Srkian (@sidrat1) September 19, 2023

Sallu fans are the #1 reason y a lot of #SRK fans will skip #Tiger3. Nothing to do with Salman himself. If u think it hardly matters, think again. A lot of +ve buzz these days for any movie is powered by SM & SRK fans r everywhere on SM watching how Sallu fans started this kalesh — -_- (@QAutoone) September 19, 2023

It seems there was an issue outside the famous Gaiety/Galaxy theatre as well. Many neutrals are hoping that the two will come together and tell their fans to control themselves in the coming days. Tiger 3 has a significant cameo from Shah Rukh Khan as well.