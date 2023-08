Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan fever is igniting day after day as the release date gets closer. Jawan is one of most anticipated films by Shah Rukh Khan, and after the super success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Jawan, and it is expected that it will break all the records of Pathaan. Jawan is intriguing and exciting in every way. First, Shah Rukh Khan has several interesting looks in the film, and his bald look became the top favourite. The makers are yet to release the looks of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan. And after this special mention of Shah Rukh Khan for Vijay Sethupathi in his latest Q and A on Twitter, the fans are even more excited to watch Jawan.

One of the users asked Shah Rukh Khan about his likes on working with Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mani Ratnam; he went all gaga over them and called them fantastical, the most dedicated workers, and inspiring to learn new things. The Jawan star even gave a special shout out to their delicious food.

Actually all of them are so fantastic at their craft and so dedicated. Big learning and their food is delicious!!! https://t.co/fYL0pkI0xS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen working with Nayanthara for the first time ever, is in awe of her and never fails to heap praise on the actress.



Jawan is creating history each day ahead of the release.

Jawan is creating history, and the recent achievement is that the superstar's film tickets were sold out in minutes. It is claimed that 1100 tickets were sold out within minutes in Mumbai, and the actor's fans are aiming to create a benchmark when it comes to advance booking. Indeed, there is no superstar like Shah Rukh Khan. Like he had said, he is the last superstar, and people believe in him.

#Pathaan is the All Time Highest Indian Grosser in UK ?? with £4.38M so far. The opening day was something around £320K. If #Jawan continues the advance booking with same momentum, Day 1 could be huge, much bigger. Plus, this time the support is from dubbed versions too. ? — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 27, 2023

Jawan trailer will be out tomorrow.

The trailer of Jawan will be out tomorrow, and the fans cannot contain their excitement; the film is trending at the top on Twitter.

Along with, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Rajkummar Hirani's, and he has signed a film with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and they will work together after 17 years.