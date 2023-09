Well, like they say, if you are with the right partner, life gets easy, and Shah Rukh Khan admits he has been lucky in this. In this old viral video of the Jawan superstar, he is praising his beloved wife, Gauri Khan, for tolerating him and every big mistake that he has made in life. Shah Rukh Khan was seen admitting being a brat in their relationship and mentioned that Gauri always stood by him and tolerated a man like him. Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the king of romance, labelled him a brat in this old video, addressing how perfect Gauri Khan is to him. Also Read - Jawan star Nayanthara wishes her twins on their first birthday with a long emotional note

Watch the video of Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan hailing wife Gauri Khan for forgiving his biggest mistake that he made in life.

Shah Rukh Khan had appeared on Salman Khan's reality show along with Rani Mukerji, where he is seen opening his heart out like never before in his relationship with Gauri Khan, and Rani Mukerji couldn't stop being in awe of him, while Salman Khan didn't agree to the actor being a brat in his relationship with wife Gauri. Salman is one of those kinds of friends that every person needs in life.