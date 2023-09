Forget Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is challenging the biggest global stars with the kind of crowds he is pulling in at theatres. The Badshah of Bollywood has made over Rs 1000 crores at the Indian box office only in 2023. Pathaan and Jawan have been mammoth success globally. Did the industry expect such a huge comeback for the superstar? You can guess the answer. After a gap of five long years, he made a resounding comeback with Pathaan. It was an emotional moment for all his fans who had been with him through thick and thin. Industry insiders are in disbelief over what is happening right now. Also Read - Jawan Exclusive: Here's why Jawan 2 will NOT be Atlee's next film?

Trade experts in disbelief after Shah Rukh Khan's success

A source close to the industry said, "Everyone knew his comeback movie would get a good opening. He is one of our biggest superstars but the records have blown people away. At the start of 2023, the trade said that Shah Rukh Khan would have a superb comeback if his films made around Rs 300 to 350 crores. That was the range. Even if two of his movies had made this much, it would have been considered a fab comeback." But King Khan looks like he is in the mood to set new records. "The trade is in shock. But trade observers are happy as exhibitors/distributors/cinema hall owners all have benefitted. Bollywood needed this after a really long lull phase. No one is minding being proved wrong here," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan fans hungry to see him

The long hiatus away from the screens has surely made fans very hungry to see him on the big screen. Fan clubs are celebrating his movies like it is some festival. Shah Rukh Khan in his press conference gave some credit to his kids for his staggering comeback. He said that his son Aryan Khan told him that he had experienced his father's crazy stardom. Suhana Khan said she could literally feel his stardom in the air. They said that AbRam Khan had not experienced that first hand, so for the youngest in the family, he did have to work hard and prove his detractors wrong.

Jawan has made close to Rs 35 crores on its second Sunday. The movie is made by Atlee. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the star cast has Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others.