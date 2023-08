Is this the end of the cold war between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol? After SRK dropped Jawan prevue, many thought that the superstar was taking a dig at Sunny Deol by mentioning in his prevue that when he becomes the villain, even heroes don't survive in front of him, and netizens claimed that he was taking a jibe at Sunny Deol as SRK had managed to overshadow the Gadar 2 star in Darr, and even Sunny was highly upset with the makers for glorifying the villain in the film as SRK was a newbie at the time. Also Read - Jawan: Did Salman Khan really go bald to promote Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Pathaan star's reply is all heart

Shah Rukh Khan loved Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

In fact, the reports claimed that Sunny was so upset with the makers that he said he was betrayed by them and reportedly didn't speak with Shah Rukh Khan for more than 16 years. But it seems like all the enmity will end very soon as the Jawan star extends an olive branch to Sunny Deol by speaking positively about the superstar's film Gadar 2 in his Q and A. Jawan star had a chat with his fans and followers on Twitter, where one of the users asked him whether he watched Gadar 2, and he happily said yes and mentioned how he 'loved it'.

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Gadar 2 earns total Rs 426 crore at the box office on the 15th day of it's release.

#Gadar2 continues to dominate in mass pockets / heartland… The biz should jump over the weekend [Sat - Sun]… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 426.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/BYPmvRFjeS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2023

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office; it has earned more than rupees 426 crore on the 15th day of its release, and the actor is overwhelmed. The buzz is that Sunny has now decided to focus more on his acting career after witnessing this massive success, and he has reportedly even hiked his fees and joined the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Gadar 2 star will now charge 50 crore as his fees for every film and he is in talks with several filmmakers. Coming back to SRK and Sunny, now that the Jawan star has extended his hand of friendship to Sunny Deol, fans cannot wait to see Gadar 2 star's response.