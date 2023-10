Breaking News: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines after the news broke of the superstar receiving death threats and the Maharashtra government amplifying protection with Y+ security. The reports of Shah Rukh Khan receiving death threats have been spread like wildfire, and it is claimed that after his massive success with Pathaan and Jawan, he is receiving these alleged death threats. Shah Rukh Khan has boosted his security, and it is also claimed that the thousands of people who stand outside his house in Mannat to catch a glimpse of the superstar will not be allowed to do that as it could lead to dangerous developments. For now, Shha Rukh Khan has increased his security to Y+. Also Read - Sonu Nigam takes a sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan, criticises Akshay Kumar song

What is Y+ security? Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan once wanted all his films to flop, here's the shocking reason

The Y+ security category has a deployment of 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel, and a traffic clearance vehicle. Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Mannat will also be guarded by four policemen with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's AI pics, Dunki posters go viral; craze promises box office domination

Trending Now

Relax Salmaniacs, we will not give bad wishes with wrong intentions like srkians, like srk fans had made lawrence a father. We will support DHARMA, and our Dharm is that #SalmanKhan's younger brother #ShahRukhKhan remains safe. His fans were unaware of the circumstances under… pic.twitter.com/myLwxNxoj0 — B A D A S S - SRK Ka Baap (@OGSalmanFan) October 9, 2023

Fans are expressing their concern over Shah Rukh Khan's protection. Earlier Salman Khan had faced a strong death threat, and the Tiger 3 star was reportedly given z+ security for his protection in India.