Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is shining at the box office and is receiving raving responses from the critics, fans, and celebs, and one filmmaker, Sanjay Gupta, is heaping praise for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan after watching Jawan. In his tweet, Sanjay mentioned that King Khan was among the actors who were bullied by the underworld but never bow down in front of them by calling himself Pathaan. Sanjay in his tweet mentioned," I saw Jawan. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90s, when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, @iamsrk was the only star who never gave in. "Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon. He said. He’s the same today."

Jawan enters 100 crore club within two days.

Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving an astounding response across and on day 2, the film has marked Rs 53 crore reportedly at the box office, making Jawan a smashing entry in the 100 crore range.

Jawan is being lauded by south superstars, right from Mahesh Babu to SS Rajamouli, who are going gaga over the superstar's new movie and calling him the OG box office king.

Mahesh Babu calls Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's career-best film.

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… ??? @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… ??? The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here ???!! Jawan will break his own records…… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

SS Rajamouli hails Shah Rukh Khan as the Baadshah of the box-office.

This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… ?? Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 8, 2023

Jawan is ruling overseas as well. Jawan is creating history at the box office in the international market.

Overall, Jawan is not just a movie but a festival for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans.