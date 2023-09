Shah Rukh Khan is living his dream. His latest film Jawan is scripting history at the box office with its opening day collections. Directed by Atlee, Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film of all time with a whopping collection of over Rs 65 crore in Hindi. Before Jawan, Shah Rukh also starred in another high-octane action film this year with Pathaan. While the actor is creating new box office records with his action films, Shah Rukh had once confessed that no filmmaker wanted to cast him in action films. Also Read - This Pakistani actress wants to slap Kangana Ranaut for speaking crap against her country Pakistan

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about why no filmmaker took him in action films

Shah Rukh always wanted to be an action star, but filmmaker Yash Chopra portrayed him as the poster boy for romance and eventually, Shah Rukh came to be known as 'King of Romance'. But the actor never wanted to be a romantic hero.

Shah Rukh spoke to Deadline about how no filmmaker approached him for action films and said that "I've never done an action film, I've done really sweet love stories, I've done some social dramas, I've done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action."

The actor added that now that he is 57 years old, he wants to do ‘Mission Impossible-ish’ kind of action films in his career. “I want to do over-the-top kind of action films,” the actor told Deadline.

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster success with action films

Fulfilling his evergreen dream of doing action films, Shah Rukh has been scripting a new success story at the box office. The actor starred in two big budget action films including Pathaan and Jawan this year, with both creating havoc at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and went on to collect Rs 1050 crore worldwide.

Jawan box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan created history on its opening day and reportedly collected Rs 65 crore (nett) in Hindi. The film has collected Rs 75 crore (nett) in India and nearly Rs 140 crore worldwide. Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi alonsgide Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance.