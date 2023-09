Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan premiered in theatres on September 7, and his powerful portrayal of 'Vikram Rathore' made a striking impact on fans. They couldn't help but admire his character, leading to a surge in discussions and hashtags dedicated to him on social media. Jawan made a strong start, receiving praise from both critics and moviegoers for its engaging storyline, drama, and action sequences.

The Internet split over Vikram Rathore from Jawan and Rowdy Rathore

Interestingly, comparisons are being made between Shah Rukh Khan's Vikram Rathore in Jawan and Akshay Kumar's Vikram Rathore in Rowdy Rathore. These discussions have been ongoing on Twitter now X, where fans are sharing their opinions. It's evident that there's a competition that fans have started between the two actors' characters with the same name.

Trending Now

Who are fans favouring—SRK or Akshay Kumar?

However, when we look at the Twitter posts, it's clear that fans seem to favour SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) over Akshay Kumar for the role of Vikram Rathore. This friendly rivalry on social media has added an extra layer of excitement to the release of Jawan and has sparked engaging conversations among fans about these iconic characters.

Checkout tweets;

When #AkshayKumar Do Mass Action Films We Know What Happens be It #RowdyRathore #SooryaVanshi or #2.O Next #BMCM..

But AK As Vikram Rathore Was Something Unforgettable ? pic.twitter.com/kqn14Km7jb — Charlie ? (@DasBro124) September 7, 2023

Jawan opening day collection

Well, let us tell you that Jawan is all set to hit around Rs 75 crore on its first day and set a new record for any Hindi film to gross this much on its opening day only. Jawan even surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which made Rs 70 crore on its second day after an opening day of Rs 57 crore. The recent hit Gadar 2 earned Rs 40 crore on day one, peaking at Rs 55 crore on Independence Day. Additionally, Jawan surpassed Pathaan in pre-sales by selling 5.56 lakh tickets for day one, compared to Pathaan ticket sales of 5.55 lakh.