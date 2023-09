Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan has been a massive hit at the box office. People are loving the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and South Indian actress Nayanthara. Fans are going crazy over the film, and they're sharing videos of themselves dancing to Shah Rukh’s song Chaleya on social media.

A patient in the hospital dances to SRK's song Chaleya

In a heartwarming moment, a patient in a hospital made a dance video on the song Chaleya, and it's gone viral. People have been reacting in various ways to this video, amazed by the patient's energy and passion for movies. Even Shah Rukh Khan himself couldn't resist praising the patient. He retweeted the video and wrote, "This is very good. Get well soon, and watch the film. I look forward to seeing your next dance video after you come out of the hospital. Love you."

This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you’re out of the hospital…. Love u!! https://t.co/LjzAwSSP6k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Fans praised SRK for his concern for fans

Shahrukh's response to the patient's video and his concern for her health has touched everyone's hearts. It shows how much he cares for his fans and values their emotions. The patient who shared this dance video is named Prisha David, and she's a content creator. This video clearly illustrates how the craze for Jawan has taken over people's hearts and minds.

Jawan collection

Jawan will likely hit Rs 400 crore by its second Friday. It's also expected to continue doing well in its second weekend since there are no other Bollywood movies competing with it this week. The next two movies, Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty and The Great Indian Family with Vicky Kaushal, are scheduled to release on September 22, but they have mid-sized budgets.