Shah Rukh Khan frequently keeps engaging with his fans on social media. Right from the release of Pathaan, the actor has started chatting with his fans on #AskSRK and he has made this a routine since then. The actor, ahead of his upcoming action-thriller film Jawan, held an #AskSRK session once again and answered the questions asked by his fans. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan on smoking with a fan, pressure of entertaining everyone and more: Jawan star's wisdom is unparalleled [View Tweets]

In response to one of his fans' questions during an #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the topic of his co-star Nayanthara in the film Jawan. When asked if he fell in love with Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan humorously reminded the follower that Nayanthara is the mother of two children. This playful response indicated his respect for her status as a mother. His fan asked, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi? (Did you fall in love with Nayanthara) and SRK replied, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. (Stop! She is the mother of two kids.)” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan responds to a pregnant fan who wants to name her twins 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'; shares updates on Nayanthara starrer

Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/A9dujnaFCW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan, had previously hinted at the romantic aspect between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's characters in the film. He had tweeted that there would be a good romance between the two characters, implying that Nayanthara's on-screen romantic skills had been influenced by the King of Romance, referring to Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan names who will be the next big star in Bollywood after he retires

In another tweet, his fan asked him for tips on how to woo a girl. “Sir ji ladki kaise pataye kuch tips dijiye na #AskSRK (Sir, how to woo a girl?) Since the fan used the word ‘patana‘, SRK replied, “Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana ‘ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan (Don’t say ‘patana patana’, doesn’t look nice).”

Another fan shared his situation where his fiance was not interested in watching Jawan because she associated the term with him, and hence, she didn't want to watch Shah Rukh Khan's movie. This lighthearted exchange showcases the impact and popularity that Shah Rukh Khan holds among his fans, even affecting personal situations humorously.