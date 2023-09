Pathaan is doing very well in Japan. This is evident by the numbers. It has made Rs 82 lakhs so far in its first weekend. It has beaten the first weekend box office figures of Rangasthalam, KGF and KGF 2. Fans will remember that SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan did a big promotional campaign in Japan for RRR. The movie did brisk business in the Japan market. RRR has made Rs 140 crores in Japan, which is the highest for any Indian movie so far. There was hysteria around the presence of the two hunks of the movie. Now, Japan fans have christened Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as Sharpika. Japanese gamer Kojima Hideo also appreciated the movie... Also Read - Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 highest grossers in India: Pathaan, Chennai Express and more on list

Pathaan: Check out the Japan footfalls so far

Appreciation for Pathaan by Kojima Hideo

Kojima Hideo said Pathaan had all elements of Mad Max, John Woo and other Hollywood biggies. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were happy to see appreciation from his end. Pathaan has made Rs 1000 crores plus worldwide with close to 500 crores from overseas collections. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan helps Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima come out of physical, mental exhaustion

Too busy these days, mentally and physically exhausted. Need to refill my high-octane tank. So, I saw the Indian movie "PATHAAN" in IMAX!

Well, it was awesome! I was numb! It opened my blood vessels! It was a MAD MAX level of energy! After seeing this, I think I'll be able to… pic.twitter.com/3LBJ4Brfgu — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 3, 2023

It seems the movie was liked by the anime lovers in Japan. As we know, Japanese anime is very popular all over the world. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol film set to break all-time records held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

so I guess they're called sharpika from now on ?

google translation ? https://t.co/jdSBE2sSUQ pic.twitter.com/iisggwl7G6 — srkdp (@srkdeepikaholic) September 5, 2023

Sharpika ...hahaha ??

New name given by Japanese people , SRK plus Deepika — Jawan (@AlamMafia) September 5, 2023

Sharpika nice name ??❤️ — Deepika Padukone ? (@deepikaniru) September 5, 2023

Now, the advance bookings of Jawan have overtaken Pathaan. There are many who feel Pathaan did not get the hype it deserved. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone were in fine form in Siddharth Anand's action movie. Now, YRF is making a Spy Verse where we will see Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) in action.