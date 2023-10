Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan will turn 58, and this year has been super magnificent for King Khan. Well, it won't be an exaggeration to say that 2023 was the year of Pathaan and Jawan. The Dunki star is all set to host a lavish birthday bash on his birthday, which is November 2, 2023. As per reports, the superstar actor has planned to throw a grand birthday bash after queuing birthdays due to the pandemic and other things. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and other Top 10 Indian celebs who are absolutely down to earth

The reports in Pinkvilla claim that the year is super special for Shah Rukh Khan after the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, and hence he wants to celebrate in a grand way. The actor is going to invite all the biggies from the industry to be a part of this celebration.

Guest list for Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday bash

After witnessing grand success with Pathaan and Jawan, the superstar who has decided to celebrate it on the right occasion will be inviting his closest people in the industry, and they are Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and more. Salman Khan is a special guest at his bash, and like Shah Rukh Khan had said, Tiger 3 Star is his brother, and the man doesn't need any special invites as it's a ghar ki party and he is more than welcome.

Shah Rukh Khan to get a special gift from Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani

It is reported that Rajkumar Hirani has decided to release the Dunki teaser on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, and the fans are enthralled to witness a glimpse of it. It is reported that the birthday day will be a hectic day for King Khan, as after the teaser release, he will be waving at his fans, who will be gathered outside Mannat, and then in the evening, the superstar will be arriving at NMACC, where he is hosting the bash for the entire industry. Are you excited already? Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.