Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create magic on-screens again with Jawan. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 7. The trailer of the film released recently, and fans are going crazy over Shah Rukh Khan’s performance. The story of the film also looks quite interesting and the cast of the film proves it will be a clear hit. TV actress Ridhi Dogra is also a part of the film. Also Read - Jawan box office success to help Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun make a crucial decision

Ridhi has had an amazing journey on television. She has given some amazing performances on the small screen. She is now a star on OTT shows as well. Ridhi’s presence in the trailer of Jawan left everyone surprised. Also Read - Jailer on OTT: Rajinikanth starrer to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

She is the talk of the town now. The actress plays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the film. However, Ridhi got the biggest surprise when King Khan himself spoke about her in an event. Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans go all out to celebrate advance booking; organise 6 AM shows, stick posters on every street and more [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan wishes to work with Ridhi Dogra again

The superstar spoke about Ridhi’s character in the film. He said, “Ridhi Dogra, who is unfortunately playing my mother, but in the next film, we will work something out age-wise."

Ridhi shared this video on Instagram and expressed her happiness. She was super excited to hear Shah Rukh Khan talking about his wish to work with her again.

Sharing the video, Ridhi wrote, “है खूबसूरत ये पल सब कुछ रहा है बदल सपने हकीकत में जो ढल रहे हैं When you swim in an ocean of emotions. As an artist. As a person. And as a fan. The emotions mix up like the lyrics of suraj hua madham So excited as a fan I feel हर existing show में एक ticket book कर लूँ! Jawan Advance Booking is open. Link is in my bio. Thank you @trendingdancefamily @riz_parveen for so sweetly capturing this unforgettable day in Chennai. Thanks team for being with me. @amit_as99 @rahul_sharma221 @makeupnhairbyankita."

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee. This film will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and others. Jawan is Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut film.