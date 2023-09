Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way, and the stardom that he is enjoying today is sheer hard work. Today, the newcomers often come up and speak about the bullying they face, but back in the 90s, the bullying existed but no one had the authority to speak about it. And if you feel that King Khan has always been King Khan, then check out this claim of a journalist who mentions how the Jawan star was hated by everyone in the industry and was always bullied, but the Pathaan star stood like a rock. Lately, there have been a lot of actors who speak about being cornered or bullied by the industry, and the latest one to make this big reveal was Priyanka Chopra, who claimed that she was in a peaceful place to talk about it and hence shared it with the world. Also Read - Jawan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 200 crore club in India; beats Gadar 2, Pathaan with a huge margin

But back in the 90s, the superstar was also cornered. Remember Sunny Deol in one of his interviews claiming how he never spoke to Shah Rukh Khan after Darr as he felt betrayed by the makers of the film for glorifying the villain in the film? But the Jawan actor survived all these hates and bullying and built his stardom like no other.

Talking about Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan being hated by everyone in the industry, this journalist reveals, "80s me kaise Shah Rukh Khan ko, Matlab, almost everybody in Bollywood used to hate. Matlab koi Bollywood party nhi thi ke Shah Rukh ko gaali diye bina khatam hote the. Agar SRK ko pull down nahi kiya uske absence me, me naam nahi lunga, bohat bade top actors the, 2-4 actor the us waqt, jinke jhade bade mazboot thi, filmy families se they. Unlog ko ek jalan thi ke, ek ladka aya, aur woh Bandra me Makaan, Mannat kharid ke bait gaya hai. Aur uske har saal 3 blockbusters aati hai, aur suddenly saare power centre shift hogaya tha. Toh Shah Rukh ne woh sab jhela".

Jawan box office

Jawan is unstoppable at the box office, and reportedly, the film has earned 82 crore and crossed the 200 crore mark. It is claimed that within the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan's film will collect 500 crore at the box office worldwide. Make way for King Khan; he was here to conquer, and today he is the reigning superstar across the globe.