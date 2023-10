Shah Rukh Khan once again proved to be the biggest superstar of Indian cinema after his massive blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan has been extensively working in Bollywood over the decades; slowly and steadily, he became the King Khan, and till date, the title is intact. But there was a time when his beloved wife, Gauri Khan, didn't want his films to work at the box office and all his films to flop. Yes, as bizarre as it can get, but this is the fact, and the superstar's wife confessed this by herself. In one of the old interviews of Gauri Khan; the star wife had said that she wasn't happy with the fact that SRK decided to come to Bombay to make a filmy career and leave Delhi forever. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's AI pics, Dunki posters go viral; craze promises box office domination

In her conversation with Sandeep Khosla, he questioned her about whether she stood like a rock to Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan during his initial days. Gauri mentioned that this wasn't true because she wanted him to fail in his film career. "Because I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay. I actually didn't even know when he became a star. It was very shocking for me first to be here, and films and everything. It was very, very difficult. I actually didn't want his films to do well. I thought if it flopped, I should go back to Delhi. Because you are so young, and I got married at 21. Films, how, and what happens—everything was so new. For me, it was like nothing should run and everything should be a flop." Also Read - After Jawan, Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar wishes for Rs 2000-3000 crore films at the box office

Well, today Gauri must be laughing after thinking about her initial days as the superstar fulfilled his dreams and promises and gave her more than she ever imagined, and she is damn proud of it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam to Kareena Kapoor's babies: Salaries of nannies of these star kids is shocking

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the King and Queen of B Town, and till date, they are both the golden couple of Bollywood and every bit an inspiration to their fans. Talking about their kids, both Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are now all set to enter the industry as actors and directors, and what a magnificent achievement! Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release, Dunki, which is slated to hit theatres in December.