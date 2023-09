Kangana Ranaut takes a U-turn as she hails praise for Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan for creating history at the box office with his latest blockbuster. Jawan hysteria is all over, and fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore avatar and are calling him the OG king of the cinema. And Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too has joined the league and is bowing down in front of Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the cinema god. Yes. Also Read - India to Bharat: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs react

"From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience in his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of heroic, even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices, but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers who must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema god that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smiley face emoticons) I bow down to your perseverance, hard work, and humility. King Khan".

While people are slamming her for this act.

This is what #KanganaRanaut posted during Aryan’s case

Never ever believe this cunning woman

Neverrrrrrrr

She is begging everyone to watch her movies as her career is over

This is one of her ulterior motive- post pic.twitter.com/J6cLeKRExe — MovieBuff (@moviebuff2023) September 7, 2023

Jawan has created history with the day one collection of the film, as reportedly the film has collected Rs 75 crore, and these are the early estimates. Jawan has been released in multiple languages, and it is reported that only in Hindi, the film takes approximately Rs 65 crore, and this has never happened in the history of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan rules, and once again he proved he is the last among the stars.