Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan team are basking in the success of their new movie. The team held a success press conference in Mumbai on Friday evening to celebrate the mammoth success of Jawan at the box office. The movie has made over Rs 650 crores gross overseas within just 10 days of the release. The superstar took to the stage and bared his heart out about his experience of working with such a great cast and crew on Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan took to the stage along with his co-star Deepika Padukone who plays Aishwariya, Vijay Sethupathi who plays Kalee and the film's director Atlee. The entire team of technicians from Jawan were also introduced to the press. Jawan star Shah Rukh also shared a warm anecdote about his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who are also excited about their father's amazing comeback on the big screen, first with Pathaan and now with Jawan.

As we know, his third child, AbRam was quite young when Zero released. He is ten now. Shah Rukh Khan said that his elder son Aryan told him that 'we know when we were growing up that what stardom in the air feels like as your films were big hits'. Suhana told him that she knows what it is like but the little one AbRam only knows 'you are a star but he hasn't felt it in the air.' The two asked him to work very hard on his next 5 films so that AbRam can also see what it is all like. The superstar shared that he is very grateful for whatever he has, which is more than he could ever imagine. But he said that he does not want to make wrong choices from now on. For his kids, he's always put his best foot forward.

Shah Rukh Khan said when he shot for Jawan he also returned on a set after a long time. The actor said he was also experiencing new feelings. He revealed that he and Atlee would have an argument over what is mass and class on the sets. We are glad that they found a mid way and brought out the film which is a perfect mix of both and is appealing to all kind of audience worldwide.