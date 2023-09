It's time for celebration. Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters Bollywood has ever seen. Within a week, the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has touched the Rs 700 crore mark with worldwide collection. The film is still going strong and it is expected that the movie will cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office soon. Today, a success event was held in Mumbai. It was graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, Deepika Padukone and music composer Anirudh. Nayanthara, who has marked her Bollywood debut with Jawan, could not be a part of the event as it is her mother's birthday. Also Read - Jawan: Deepika Padukone complains she was fooled by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan talks about romantic scenes in Jawan and Nayanthara's character in the film

At Jawan's success press conference, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about every aspect of the film including Nayanthara's character Narmada. He said that when people who respect women write love scenes, they look beautiful on screen. He added that if a scene shows respect for a woman, it brings love on screen and maybe the makers did not wish to underline the romance. Shah Rukh Khan further praised the character of Narmada. In the film, she decides to break up with her lover as he asked her to opt for an abortion. Shah Rukh Khan said, "How would you not love a character like Narmada, a strong woman who chooses her child over a man."

Though Nayanthara could not be a part of the event, she joined the team via a video message. She thanked everyone including the fans and well-wishers for showering immense love on her. The video of the same has been shared by

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about Nayanthara's character below:

It is Nayanthara's mother's birthday today and hence the actress could not be at the event. Sweetly, Shah Rukh Khan even sang Happy Birthday for Nayanthara's mother. Jawan success press conference was a hit affair as it had many performances and stars being their candid best. Deepika Padukone added charm to the event as she danced on the song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan.