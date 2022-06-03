took to social media today to drop the teaser of his next film with Atlee titled Jawan. There was a lot of buzz regarding the film already and fans wanted the makers to release something. The tearer has intrigued a lot of SRK’s fans and his look is being appreciated a lot. Now Salman has reacted on the teaser. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar, Salman Khan-Disha Patani and more on-screen pairs who were trolled for huge age difference

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, he wrote, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk."

Earlier in the day, sharing the teaser, SRK had written, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt." On the other hand, Atlee wrote, "Feeling emotional, excited & blessed .Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt."

Social media has been abuzz throughout the day due to the teaser. Have a look at some of the reactions below:

From no films in 4 yrs, He is back with 3 films in a single year that’s a #ShahRukhKhan for you !! One of the finest comeback of all time. Keep counting days! 2023 is gonna be King Khan’s year. ?

I cannot freakin' wait ! #Pathaan #Jawan #Dunki

From no films in 4 yrs, to 3 films in a single year. Glad that SRK is on ?#Pathaan #Jawan & #Dunki — N (@Nasar4Srk) June 3, 2022

SRK seems to have his hands full now. Apart from Jawan, he will also be seen in Dunki and Pathan.