Shah Rukh Khan took to social media today to drop the teaser of his next film with Atlee titled Jawan. There was a lot of buzz regarding the film already and fans wanted the makers to release something. The tearer has intrigued a lot of SRK’s fans and his look is being appreciated a lot. Now Salman has reacted on the teaser. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar, Salman Khan-Disha Patani and more on-screen pairs who were trolled for huge age difference
Sharing the teaser on Instagram, he wrote, “Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk.” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Jawan, Pathaan, Dunki; after a gap of four years, Shah Rukh Khan to treat his fans with 3 releases in 2023
Earlier in the day, sharing the teaser, SRK had written, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt." On the other hand, Atlee wrote, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed .Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt.” Also Read - Jawan Title Announcement: Shah Rukh Khan's bandaged avatar sparks off intrigue, fans bowled over by the swag; say, 'Get ready to witness havoc' [Read Tweets]
Social media has been abuzz throughout the day due to the teaser. Have a look at some of the reactions below:
SRK seems to have his hands full now. Apart from Jawan, he will also be seen in Dunki and Pathan.
