Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The Atlee-directed movie is one of the highly anticipated action thrillers in the country. Shah Rukh Khan has already delivered a humungous hit with Pathaan earlier this year and now, all eyes are on his next which is Jawan. For a long time now, fans have been asking for an update on Jawan. The buzz around the movie is quite high despite the delay in the release. Jawan was supposed to come out in June but has been postponed by a couple of months. But here we are with some interesting updates about the Jawan Teaser that'll leave you excited. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film's teaser release, high-octane train sequence and more details out

Jawan Teaser deets revealed

An update in an entertainment news portal reveals that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan teaser is everything that one might expect it to be and more. Koimoi.com reveals some interesting and exciting details from the movie's teaser. The source who got to watch the teaser of Jawan says that Jawan teaser has every masala that Raees lacked in some way. And that there are not one but multiple highs. Shah Rukh Khan is in his top form in Atlee's film. And the source adds that the superstar is broodier than he was Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. Yes, you read that right.

Watch the short video glimpse of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee-directed Jawan

The source says that under Atlee's vision Shah Rukh Khan has turned into a monster for Jawan. And it is just going to look amazing on the big screens. The Jawan teaser won't give away everything or a little too much but will just give out enough to keep the blaze and the hype around Jawan in fervour. The source says that the Jawan teaser is such that it can also be taken like a trailer which will keep the buzz high till the film releases. The source adds that the buzz will be at an all-time high after the teaser launch.

The Jawan Teaser will not just serve every Shah Rukh Khan fan but also every masala movie lover. Shah Rukh Khan recently gave an update on the Jawan teaser and all the other assets saying that everything is getting ready and will come out on time.