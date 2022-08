Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently in Chennai shooting for Atlee’s Jawan. It is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and while Nayanthara is the female lead in the movie, Deepika will be having a cameo in it. There are also reports that SRK will be seen in a double role in the film. However, there’s no confirmation about it. Meanwhile, today, a picture of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media. Vijay’s fans are excited as they are thinking that the actor has a cameo in Jawan. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda says Shah Rukh Khan is not the last superstar; ‘I am coming’

Thalapthy Vijay cameo in #Jawaan ?

It's happening ra eleyy ?? pic.twitter.com/DK710YigcB — Peter Quill (@i_peterquill) August 24, 2022

This picture has gone viral in the entertainment news and while it will be great to watch and Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen together, the picture that has gone viral is a fake one. It’s a picture of SRK and Baba Siddiqui from the latter’s iftar party and someone has edited it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan; Actors who took break from films after their big box office failures

Some misunderstandings between#ThalapathyVijay Fans The pics are circulating as latest pic's from #Jawaan sets but pics of #ShahRukhKhan are from Iftar party and it's not the latest Rt and spread !! #Jawan | #Atlee pic.twitter.com/yrsjmQA5kV — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) August 24, 2022

So, for now, it’s clear that Thalapathy Vijay doesn’t have a cameo in Jawan. But, we are sure fans of both the actors would be interested in watching them on the big screen together. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to marry soon; check their joint net worth and where they stand on Bollywood's richest couples list

Advertisement

Jawan reportedly also stars , Sanya Malhotra, and . The film is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan and Dunki. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and , is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Dunki, which is directed by , also stars in the lead role. The movie will hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.