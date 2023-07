The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan is massive. Ever since the prevue was released, fans' excitement is getting bigger and bigger. And every new update of the film is creating more hype for the film. Now latest report adding to the buzz is the cameo of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Action choreographer of Atlee's directorial has hinted at Vijay’s participation in the highly anticipated movie of the year. This left cinephiles super excited as Jawan will be a feast of talented superstars of Indian cinema for movie lovers. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay maintains TOP spot beating Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and other actors to be the most popular stars in India [Check List]

For a quite long time, Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo in Jawan are doing rounds in the entertainment news. Movie buffs are excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay sharing the screen. Jawan prevue showed Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in the actioner but there was no glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay. Yet, fans are expecting the Master actor to have a pivotal role in the action drama. Now, action choreographer Yannick Ben has added fuel to their excitement with his newest statement. Also Read - Top 10 South Indian actors who are the box office kings in the real sense

In a recent interview, Yannick Ben said the audience will get to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in the same frame. He mentioned that they are taking care of two segments one is the prison fight and another is the Pune train station sequence. When probed about Vijay’s casting in Jawan, Yannick smilingly replied “I am not sure about Thalapathy Vijay." Ben did not clarify which Vijay he was talking about whether Vijay Sethupathi or Thalapathy Vijay. With his no confirmation about the actor, fans are speculating Beast actor’s surprising cameo. Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and team make changes to Naa Reddy song following police complaint over promoting smoking and drugs

However, there is no confirmation of Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo in Jawan. Reports also suggest that the actor did not charge a single penny as he has a good rapport with director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. On the actor’s birthday, the director shared a photo that also had SRK in the frame. Atlee’s post was also a major hint at the much-expected cameo.

In Bollywood's upcoming new movies, Jawan is the most awaited film. The movie is billed as action extravaganza headlined by Shah Rukh Khan who turns into a villain. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra in important roles. The film will see a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will hit theaters on 7th September in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.