Jawan is the movie everyone is talking about. Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with filmmaker Atlee for the first time. In Jawan, he plays the roles of a father and son. The superstar is teaming up with a solid crew from South India which includes Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi. This is a first for Shah Rukh Khan on many levels. The South Indian market is also very excited for Jawan as Atlee, Nayanthara and Anirudh Ravichander have an established base there. Now, fans of Salman Khan also have something to look forward to from Jawan. It seems a 90-second teaser of Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will be shown in the interval of the film.

Jawan a big chance for Tiger 3 makers

A trade expert has put up a post that there is a rumour that Yash Raj Films might put a 90-second teaser of Tiger 3 during the intermission. As we know, Tiger 3 is the next big action movie of Bollywood after Jawan. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan has done an extended cameo in the movie as Pathaan. Aditya Chopra has splurged close to Rs 40 crores on a jailbreak sequence shot in Madh Island. In fact, a glimpse of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was also shared during the interval of Pathaan.

#Tiger3 teaser is expected to be launched tomorrow. The teaser of Tiger 3 is also expected to hit the theaters along with #Jawan movie.#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/hsXTYIwb1j — FS - Film Syndicate (@Filmy_Syndicate) September 6, 2023

In fact, Atul Mohan, a trade expert had also shared the tweet but it looks like he deleted the same. This could be a huge boost for both the films. Jawan has reopened theatres even in smaller towns and cities. Take a look at the reaction of fans...

Tiger 3 teaser jawan ke sath aa rha hai kya — Mr Nobody (@Notthatgooodboy) September 6, 2023

Aap logon ko kya lagta hai ki Jawan ki Release ke sath hi hamen Tiger 3 ka teaser dekhne ko milega ya Pheir kuch dinon ke bad hamen Tiger 3 ka teaser dekhne ko mil sakta hai...??#SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #Tiger3Teaser pic.twitter.com/ueQetiSgyH — Bollywood Top Fan (@bollywoodtopfa1) September 6, 2023

Salman Khan has showered praise on Jawan right from the first look. In fact, some wondered if he went bald to promote the film. Shah Rukh Khan said Salman Khan loves him a lot and does not need to adopt any look to show support for his project. With Shah Rukh Khan attending the success bash of Gadar 2, Bollywood seems to unified more than ever.