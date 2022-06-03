Jawan! The excitement around Shah Rukh Khan's movie with Atlee has been around for a year. Today, the title and release date was unveiled. The film is coming on June 2, 2o23 and apparently has Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. In the teaser, we can see him as a veteran. The actor's charisma and superstar aura seems to be channelised in a wonderful manner by Atlee and team. The shoot of the movie began last year. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. We can see him in a middle aged avatar as he gears up for a battle. The film has a premise like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan's Shakti as per some. Fans are over the moon seeing the title announcement. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins: Jannat Zubair looks set for a water stunt [View Pic]
Filmmaker Atlee wrote, "Feeling emotional, excited and blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan...Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada." Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan officially announces his film with Atlee, SUPRISES fans with his look in the teaser
Shah Rukh Khan also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki on the cards. Deepika Padukone and he are reuniting for Pathaan. Also Read - Aasharam 3: Esha Gupta goes all out to seduce Bobby Deol; her moves will set your hearts racing [VIEW PICS]
