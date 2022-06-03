Jawan! The excitement around 's movie with Atlee has been around for a year. Today, the title and release date was unveiled. The film is coming on June 2, 2o23 and apparently has Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. In the teaser, we can see him as a veteran. The actor's charisma and superstar aura seems to be channelised in a wonderful manner by Atlee and team. The shoot of the movie began last year. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. We can see him in a middle aged avatar as he gears up for a battle. The film has a premise like and 's Shakti as per some. Fans are over the moon seeing the title announcement. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins: Jannat Zubair looks set for a water stunt [View Pic]

Ab Muje koi nahi Rok sakta wali feeling ?#JawanTeaser pic.twitter.com/xR4JQg0XdV — Lala (@LalaThedaktar) June 3, 2022

BAWAAL!!!???

THE KING IS COMING TO RULE!!

MAAASSSSSS ????#JawanTeaser pic.twitter.com/4UbwUdHRL4 — ABDUL RAB ?? (@editor_abdulbr0) June 3, 2022

I can't get it out of my mind? I got literal goosebumps ??#JawanTeaser ???

Now this is the most awaited movie for me. #SuperImpressed #Jawan #ShahRukhKhan?

All those years of drought for us is worth the wait now Shah!!!!! ? ? ? — Sujata ? (@SujataKhadka07) June 3, 2022

#JawanTeaser tells you that #Jawan is a mass treat, #SRK in a never seen before character totally Great!.

I don't have any problem in saying that srk may have three 300 cr. + Net movies next year.#Jawan #Pathaan #Dunki — The Reviewer (@Themoviesfirst) June 3, 2022

Filmmaker Atlee wrote, "Feeling emotional, excited and blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan...Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada."

Shah Rukh Khan also has 's Pathaan and 's Dunki on the cards. and he are reuniting for Pathaan.