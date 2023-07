Shah Rukh Khan just dropped Nayanthara's first look poster from Jawan a couple of hours ago. The buzz around Jawan is massive and is gaining momentum as it inches closer to the release date. Jawan prevue was released a couple of days ago that showcased King Khan in rugged and amazing action sequences and that attitude. Naturally, he won over the audience's hearts with his never-before-seen avatar. The response to Jawan Prevue and other assets has been overwhelming. Shah Rukh Khan starrer by Atlee has become the talk of the town and their promotional strategies are just adding to excitement among fans. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara’s action-ready poster, calls her ‘thunder before storm’

Trade Analysts weigh in on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Ahead of the Jawan release in September, veteran trade analysts have shared their opinion on the Shah Rukh Khan film. It is predicted that the film will open massively at the box office, exceeding all expectations. Experts from the North and South are unanimous in their views of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan's opening day take. According to them, Jawan has the potential to gross more than Rs. 100 crore on the opening day! Can you believe it? That's huge, right?

Jawan's opening day prediction

Jawan is brewing a storm by releasing their assets. The prevue itself left everyone speechless and excited for the upcoming Atlee movie. And the hype's just gonna increase. Coming back to the humongous opening, the trade experts believe that the massive opening will be guaranteed by Shah Rukh Khan's stardom alongside the popularity of cast members such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone coming together. It has a true pan-India appeal that will work for audiences across the nation. Furthermore, it will be released on September 7th, a date when no major film will be released.

Check Nayanthara's poster of Jawan here:

Jawan to create a storm like Baahubali did

As per the trade analysts, just the way Prabhas starrer Baahubali opened the Hindi market for South films, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has the potential to open the market down in South for Hindi films. And not just the experts but many single-screen owners are also claiming that this film will be a huge comfort following the losses they suffered during the lockdown. Sridhar Pillai, a veteran analyst, says Jawan has the biggest buzz this year in the South market along with other regions. And hence, huge budgets are being approved by distributors as are the rights are being sold.

Check out Jawan Prevue here:

Jawan trailer update

Atul Mohan shares that back in the old days celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra were making genuine pan-Indian films in collaboration with South filmmakers. The makers have also tried out a new marketing technique. You all would have been intrigued by the word Prevue right? Well, that's what they did. Instead of calling it a teaser or a trailer, they introduced the term prevue. It is said that to keep the audience hooked, the makers might release the trailer very late. It is possible that the Jawan trailer might come out 10 days before the film's release. Given the buzz and the strategy, it can comfortably open at 60 crores in the Hindi market and 30 to 40 crores in the South.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.