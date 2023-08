Who isn't excited for Jawan? Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Within 10 days, Jawan will make it to the screens and fans are unable to hold their excitement. The buzz around the film speaks for itself. Jawan is expected to be a huge success. Whether it will be on par with Pathaan or not is yet to be known but it is given that Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan will clock in massive numbers. Even overseas, Jawan seems to be on the path to become another success story of Shah Rukh Khan. It has even created history by becoming the first Indian film to screen at world's biggest screen in Germany. It is going to be screened at the gigantic permanent IMAX screen, Traumpalast in Leonberg, Germany. Here's decoding Shah Rukh Khan and his fandom in Germany. Also Read - Jawan Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas films to add thunder to the box office; all updates on epic clash

Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved stars in Germany

Shah Rukh Khan has his fans spread across the globe. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in Germany too. So much that during the release of Pathaan, his fans in Germany went all out to make the film a big hit. There are reports suggesting that Pathaan managed to beat Yash's KGF 2 lifetime collection in Germany simply with its advance bookings. As reported by Aaj Tak, Pathaan made more than 150 thousand Euros in Germany with its advance bookings itself.

Want to witness the craze for Shah Rukh Khan in Germany? Watch this video of die-hard fans dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in freezing cold.

@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius ? I hope you’ll visit again sometime. pic.twitter.com/sAaP2rrvus — Maleika E. A. - srk1000faces ?? (@srk1000faces) February 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's movies create history in Germany

It is not new that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys such a fan following in Germany. In fact, it goes back to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Did you know that the film was released in Germany with title Wer Zuerst Kommt, Kriegt Die Braut? Even to mark the 25th anniversary of the film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was re-released in Germany.

Further, a report in medium.com suggests that Shah Rukh Khan's movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham was the first Indian movie to air on the mainstream German television. Shah Rukh Khan's fandom is simply not restricted to India, but this proves that he is the King of Hearts across the globe. He is widely covered by the international media too.

Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges the love

It's not that Shah Rukh Khan is unaware of the love and appreciation his German fans hold for him. During his speech in London while accepting his doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned about his fans from Germany. While talking about how emotions and feelings bind people together, he said, "I remember meeting fans in Germany one freezing winter evening. None of them spoke a word of Hindi, they told me that they didn’t even watch my films with subtitles yet they understood everything."

Will Jawan be a hit too?

It really won't come as a surprise to anyone if Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and more also creates history in Germany. The film is already creating havoc at the US box office with its advance bookings. Bring it on!