Shah Rukh Khan’s mania is back and how; the superstar's fans waited with bathed breath for 4 long years to take him over at the box office, and after creating history with Pathaan, he is all set for Jawan, and even his fans are ready to witness him in a never-before-seen avatar all over again. And the latest report is that Jawan is going to create history with the Day 1 collection at the box office, as 1100 tickets have been sold out just within minutes in Mumbai as the advance bookings of Jawan has started in King Khan’s city. Today Shah Rukh Khan dropped a glimpse of his next single from Jawan, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. Hours later, the makers opened the advance bookings for the film, and you can see the madness. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan extends olive branch to Sunny Deol, says this about Gadar 2

Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai.

Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai.

There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!#Jawan pic.twitter.com/0eEbqd7SXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 25, 2023

Jawan is gearing up for a monstrous start not only in India but across the world, and it was earlier reported that his film crossed the $200 mark for day 1 at the USA box office, which means Jawan has already defeated superstar Prabhas Saalar when it comes to the advance bookings. Also Read - Jawan grand audio launch: Shah Rukh Khan to join Nayanthara in Chennai; advance bookings in India to begin on Sunday?

Jawan advance bookings will create benchmark in domestic markets

Shah Rukh Khan fans are aiming to create a benchmark in ticket advance booking sales in domestic markets, and they are claiming that after the Jawan trailer, bookings will only touch the sky.

While Shah Rukh Khan, who is creating the unimaginable hysteria around his next release Jawan, was asked by one user on social media during his #AskSRK on Twitter that he doesn't like the trailer and is it okay if he doesn't watch the film, the king of wit had the best reply and said that he should be a positive person in life and not be a social media person who always talks negative.

Shah Rukh Khan even promised that he will not only have five looks but multiple looks in Jawan, and the fans will be amazed. For now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the Jawan trailer, which will be released on September 25, 2023.