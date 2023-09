Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is doing great at the Box Office. The film released on September 7 and has made everyone go crazy. The fan following of the film is massive now. The film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide collection and even in the domestic market it has taken the box office by storm. Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record set by his film Pathaan. Jawan is just the talk of the town and everyone is just going crazy about Shah Rukh Khan’s looks and performance in the film. Also Read - Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and more steal the show with their drop-dead gorgeous looks at an awards night

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Aaliyah Qureishi, Priya Mani Raj, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and others. Sanya plays the role of Dr Eeram Malhotra who is one of the six girls in SRK's core team in the film.

Jawan's sequel?

Sanya Malhotra recently spoke about the film with Pinkvilla. She revealed whether there will be a sequel to Jawan or not. She was asked if there is an extended cut of the film. The actress shared that she as an audience would like to see an extended version as well and she hopes they do it.

She further added that if not the extended version, they should make Jawan 2 and cast her as well. Jawan is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and it released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan got the best gift for his performance in Jawan and it was from veteran actress Saira Banu. A note by Saira Banu has gone viral in which she has praised Shah Rukh Khan.

She wrote about her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and that Shah Rukh Khan resembled much like her 'Shehensha' Dilip Kumar. She also said that he was like their son only. She added that Shah Rukh Khan always bowed down to seek her blessings and she would run her fingers through his hair.

She also spoke about King Khan being a strong pillar of strength when Dilip Kumar passed away.