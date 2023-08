Jawan trailer is here, and the wait was every bit worth it. Shah Rukh Khan dropped the trailer just minutes ago, and the internet is ablaze and fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's never-before-seen avatar. Fans are calling it the trailer of the century and are predicting it is going to be bigger than Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan is playing multiple roles in the film, and going by the Jawan trailer, SRK is making fans restless to watch the film. Shah Rukh Khan is as swaggering as Jawan, and you just cannot stop looking at the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan proves he is the OG content king, as the Jawan trailer is every bit astounding. Also Read - Jawan Exclusive: Here's why Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer just 7 days ahead of the release

#Jawan #JawanTrailer trailer of the century is here!! ??pic.twitter.com/9XeV71n50Q — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

Dammm @iamsrk ....You have hit this out of THE PARK. As he has promised Drama, Emotion, Vengeance, Love, Dreadful Monstrous outlaw. All in one... complete package B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/mqoKvDsHUv — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) August 31, 2023

The entertainment quotient will be 100x than the number of looks The King has in this fiery one ?@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir#Jawan #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/73uHIXHoIg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

After Kali introduction here's mine from #Jawan This scene is gonna erupt theatres across the country#JawanTrailerpic.twitter.com/t2Su8J0kzA — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) August 31, 2023

Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone steal your attention in the Jawan trailer. Also Read - Jawan trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan shocks and stuns in never seen before avatar, promises a box office toofan

Both these divas, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, leave you spellbound with their stunning performances in the trailer. Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is playing the love interest of both of these ladies, and like predicted, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan has a double role in the film, where the superstar plays Deepika's lover and son. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Top 10 celebs who sought blessings at temples before release of their movies

Oh boy, the swag of Vijay Sethupathi as the real baddie is just admiring and appreciating every bit; he is the slayer and leaves you impressed every bit in the trailer; he is the real villain in Jawan. Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan, will be released on September 7, 2023.