The craze and anticipation surrounding the grand release of megastar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has taken over the country. Fans have been eagerly waiting for every update about the film and are ready to flock into the theaters in huge numbers to make the film emerge as a blockbuster hit. While fans wait with baited breath for the official trailer of Jawan, a few industry insiders have reportedly already watched the trailer of the film and have reviewed it as a full 'paisa vasool' experience.

Jawan trailer first reactions out

While the prevue and first two songs, Zinda Banda and Challeya have become big hits amongst fans, the trailer too is all set to become a sensation in the upcoming days. On Sunday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to post a story about how he watched the 'trailer of the century' and fans guessed that he was talking about Jawan.

According to a report in KoiMoi, several industry insiders including Rani Mukerji have also watched the trailer of Jawan. "The trailer has been watched by a few selected industry insiders (probably Rani Mukerji as well) at the RCE's office last night and the reports are extraordinary. It's edited in a way that every frame exudes excitement and we don't remember when was the last time Bollywood saw a trailer this massy (some good Salman Khan movie for sure)," the report quoted a source as saying.

Giving insights into the trailer, the report added that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in over 6 different looks. “It might be too cliched to say but this will have Shah Rukh Khan doing some never-seen-before stuff. This goes without saying that it’s high on massy action and we could see few of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences as well,” the report added.

Film critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account on Sunday to reveal that he too has watched the trailer of Jawan. Reviewing the trailer, Umair wrote, “#JawanTrailer = Yaar Kya Cheez Bana Di #ShahRukhKhan Ap ne !!! Unique, Stylish & Crazy !!!! #Jawan will SMASH ALL BOXOFFICE RECORDS Worldwide! #Jawan Trailer is PAISA VASOOL. 700 cr Paka in India.”

#JawanTrailer = Yaar Kya Cheez Bana Di #ShahRukhKhan Ap ne !!! Unique, Stylish & Crazy !!!! #Jawan will SMASH ALL BOXOFFICE RECORDS Worldwide! #Jawan Trailer is PAISA VASOOL ?????????????? 700 cr Paka in India ??! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 27, 2023

About Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and Deepika Padukone is a special appearance. The film is directed by Atlee and will be released in theaters worldwide on September 7, 2023.