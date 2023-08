Karan Johar, who had taken a break from directing for quite some time, marked a spectacular return with his latest family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has already amassed nearly 150 crores in net collections. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan extends olive branch to Sunny Deol, says this about Gadar 2

In a recent Instagram story, the accomplished director-producer has set social media abuzz. Karan Johar penned, "I just saw the trailer of the century. IYKYU (If You Know You Know)." It's highly likely that Karan is referring to the much-anticipated trailer of Jawan, which is set to be released soon. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer a Money Heist remake? Mukesh Chhabra reacts, reveals special info about the trailer

Also Read - Jawan: Vignesh Shivan drops major hint about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara sequence and it'll make fans excited

Trending Now

Twitter fan clubs dedicated to SRK quickly shared the screenshot of Karan's intriguing message, speculating that he was referring to none other than the "Jawan" trailer. In the midst of this, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the city today alongside his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Observers caught a glimpse of Shah Rukh seated inside the car as Pooja prepared to get in. Reports are now circulating, suggesting that the much-anticipated trailer will be unveiled on Monday, August 28th.

Here is the official prevue of Jawan:

With immense anticipation surrounding the film, the trailer's ability to live up to the hype could result in rare record-breaking opening numbers. The king of the overseas market appears poised to dominate the box office once more, with Jawan set to hit screens on September 7th. Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, this film is generating significant excitement among audiences and industry insiders alike.

There are huge expectations for this film not just among the Hindi audiences but the South as well. As Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with this film, her fans from across the country are looking forward to this film. Jawan has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and others in key roles.

About Jawan

Motivated by a deep-seated personal vendetta and an enduring promise made years ago, a man embarks on a mission to right societal wrongs. This man is nobody else than Shah Rukh Khan. His path intersects with that of a formidable outlaw, one devoid of fear, who has inflicted immense suffering upon numerous individuals.