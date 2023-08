Jawan trailer is finally out and the wait has been worth it. Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved no one does characters with intensity and shades of grey better than him. Atlee, who is known for his stylized action, doesn't disappoint either. The new movie that is slated to release on September 7, has all the elements that make it a massy affair and a box ofifice toofan is guaranteed. Starring Nayanthara, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Vijay Sethupathi is key roles, the films Jawan trailer seems to do justice to every character and put the spotlight on them. Also Read - Jawan Exclusive: Here's why Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer just 7 days ahead of the release

Going by the trailer, Jawan is an intense action thriller that focuses on a man's emotional journey to correct societal wrongs.

The trailer begins with SRK narrating the tale of a King who faced repeated failures and now harbors anger. Subsequently, the trailer then shows scenes from the present and the past at the same time. The best part is Vijay Sethupathi as the bad guy - he really grabs your attention. He's introduced as the fourth biggest weapon dealer in the world. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Top 10 celebs who sought blessings at temples before release of their movies

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan trailer here: Also Read - Jawan box office to create history: Shah Rukh Khan to hit 125 crore on day 1, 400 crore on first weekend? Check prediction

From the first glimpse of Jawan's action-packed preview, fans have eagerly awaited this moment. The songs introduced us to the diverse flavors of this thrilling action saga, with each note resonating Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic charm. But it's the trailer that truly steals the show, meeting the expectations of countless fans and sending the online world into an ecstatic frenzy.

Nayantara and Deepika being there makes the trailer even more interesting. SRK is seen in the trailer as both a dad and a son. The trailer ends with SRK saying that before anyone touches his son, they have to go through him.

Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is scheduled to come out in theaters on September 7. On Wednesday, SRK joined Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, and Priya Mani Raj at the audio launch event for Jawan in Chennai. Nayanthara couldn't make it to the event because of Onam celebrations in Kerala.