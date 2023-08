Finally, the Jawan trailer is out. Shah Rukh Khan is ready to woo the audiences in full South Indian masala style. Everyone is raving about the power-packed trailer featuring top stars like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The direction and vision of Atlee to present Shah Rukh Khan in such a massy style is being applauded. As we know, the film trade is keeping tabs on how many tickets are being sold in advance. The movie has got a fab response both in the UK and US with regards to bookings. Now, all eyes are on whether it will break the opening day records of Pathaan. Also Read - Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's baap-beta dialogue viral, netizens say it's his answer to those who targeted Aryan Khan

Jawan to break the records of Pathaan?

The trailer has got everyone excited for the film. Even neutrals are discussing how Atlee has brought out a different side of Shah Rukh Khan. Trade experts feel that Jawan will make more than Rs 57 crores on day one, which was the record of Pathaan. Janmashthami is going to be celebrated over two days in India, and it will get holiday benefit. While Pathaan made Rs two crores from other languages, Jawan is expected to be a lot bigger. The South element of the movie is strong, and Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara have their own big fan bases. Many feel Jawan opening day with be around Rs 75 crores with Rs 15 crores coming in from the South market.

Jawan storm: Shah Rukh Khan wins over Chennai

Film fans in South India are endeared with how much the Jawan team adores Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee said that he was like a father figure to him. He revealed his reaction when he told him about wife Priya Mohan's pregnancy. Anirudh Ravichander said that he spoke to Shah Rukh Khan almost every day. It seems even now they are talking on Face Time. SRK said that Anirudh is like his own son. Even the technicians thanked Shah Rukh Khan for shooting in Chennai and providing employment to 3,000 plus cine workers in the city. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan now wish that he does more films in the South.

Shah Rukh Khan to grace event in Dubai with Atlee and team

The trailer will be shown on Burj Khalifa tonight. There is a small performance for all UAE fans. Even if Jawan makes Rs 500 crores, it will be a clean hit. But trade is predicting nothing less than Rs 800 crores for the actioner.