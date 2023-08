Jawan trailer is the buzzword on social media. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi fans have been waiting with overflowing enthusiasm for the trailer of the movie. There was speculation that the trailer will release today, especially after Karan Johar’s cryptic post. Fans were in anticipation that the trailer will drop anytime today. Shah Rukh Khan had earlier told fans in an AMA that editor Antony L Ruben is busy with the same. There is also a lot of banter that he has made a massy trailer. However, there is still time before we see the Jawan trailer. But fans will get to see the video of Jawan new song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya on August 29. The song promises to be a banger. But trailer is trailer after all. And it is now heard that it will release on August 31, on the occasion of Rakhi. But fan club handles who had been zealously posting that Jawan trailer is coming today made fans go berserk. Now, the mood has dampened a bit. Upset, tired and annoyed fans are sharing memes on how painful the wait for Jawan trailer has been. Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Jawan Trailer Update; Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff get engaged and more

Memes flood social media on Jawan Trailer

Jawan team has been quite slow about the promotional material for the movie. They are following the system adopted by big film production houses in South India. Almost everything comes just days before the release. Fans are now convinced that the marketing team has something big planned given that hype for Jawan trailer is huge everywhere. Shah Rukh Khan has requested fans to be a little patient about the matter. In between, reports have come that some celebs like Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan have seen the trailer of the film. Also Read - Jawan Trailer First Review out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer looks all ready to break all box office records with a ‘paisa vasool’ experience

A number of memes have now flooded social media about the delay in the trailer of Jawan. The fans feel everyday their excitement is killed by the team of Red Chillies Entertainment. Take a look at some of the best memes below... Also Read - Jawan trailer: Karan Johar’s cryptic post leaves fans excited

Trending Now

Jawan trailer editor checking the hype be like :#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/4bUp3prRnC — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) August 28, 2023

SRK Fans who were waiting for the Jawan Trailer since last night ? #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/EefI9g4cor — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 28, 2023

SRK fans and insiders right now #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/GbSsGAM9Tt — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 28, 2023

We can see that fans are sharing shots of Shah Rukh Khan's painful moments from various films much to the amusement of social media.

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan ready to smash Pathaan records

The hype around Jawan is double of that of Pathaan. The advance bookings in US, UK and other nations have surprised trade experts. There are still seven days to go for the release of the movie and the hype is increasing with each passing day. Jawan is going to release in 5,500 screens all over and the coming together of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan for the first time is an added attraction that will unite the North and South movie going audience. Now, let us see when the trailer of Jawan does really drop!