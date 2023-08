Jawan Trailer is what all fans of Shah Rukh Khan are waiting for. The fans have gone mad on social media. The team has not done an extensive promotional campaign but kept it like what was done for Pathaan. Jawan which comes out on September 7, 2023 has Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The superstar said the movie was made for women by men. The highlight is supposed to be the action. It seems there are some fabulous hand combat scenes as well. A total of seven action directors have worked on Jawan, including a couple from Hollywood. Now, editor Antony L Ruben has said that the trailer is ready. Also Read - Jawan mania strikes Bengaluru: Shah Rukh Khan fans take to the streets with 100 plus bikes; groove to Zinda Banda [Watch]

Check out Ruben's deleted post on Jawan Trailer on X

The editor of the movie is Antony L Ruben. He had put up a tweet saying a Massy Treat had been cooked for all fans. But he has now deleted it. We guess that the team will make an official announcement on when the trailer is really dropping. The audio launch event is happening in Chennai on August 30, 2023. Everyone is waiting eagerly for the trailer. Shah Rukh Khan and team will then head to the Middle East Dubai for a round of promotions. He has a huge fan base in that belt.

I don't know why he deleted this post! Maybe they're planning to delay it again. #JawanTrailer was about to set fire on the internet but suddenly the editor of #Jawan deleted this post which he had posted about 20 min ago! I dunno what's cookin' inside! pic.twitter.com/lGEz8HVJR2 — Raisul Islam Likhon (@raisullikho_n) August 28, 2023

Abe Tweet Delete karwa Diya bechare se ???#JawanTrailer https://t.co/3FbUtZScSC — Nil Chanda (@nil_chanda) August 28, 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Antony L Ruben

Shah Rukh Khan said it was editor Antony who was cutting the trailer. In the past, he has worked in films like Bigil, Theri, Pushpa-The Rise, Annaathe, Viswasam to name a few. The hype around Jawan is simply unbelievable. The film is poised for an opening of above Rs 60 crores at the Indian box office. 2023 has been a good year so far for Indian cinema.