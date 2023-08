Shah Rukh Khan has dropped his most-awaited trailer, Jawan, and this one dialogue from the trailer has garnered a lot of attention, and fans are connecting it with the Aryan Khan case. Shah Rukh Khan till date has maintained his dignified silence over the entire hullabaloo around his son Aryan Khan's drug case; even Gauri Khan indirectly spoke about it on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7, but Jawan star has remained tight-lipped and might never even speak about it. But this dialogue from Jawan, ‘Bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar', is something that fans feel is Shah Rukh Khan's indirect answer to those who attacked his son Aryan Khan. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut on the day of the trailer release, shares the most adorable first post

SRK in real life when people intentionally targeted Aryan Khan : #JawanTrailerpic.twitter.com/YdM6asiwO6 — Aman (@amanaggar02) August 31, 2023

After Jawan trailer has been dropped, Sameer Wankhede is trending on Twitter due to obvious reasons. Also Read - Jawan Trailer First Reactions: Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans in awe; netizens call it 'trailer of the century', predict film will be bigger than Pathaan

Well, these are strong assumptions that fans are making, just like when Jawan prevue was dropped, many thought Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sunny Deol over becoming a villain in Jawan, owing their cold war after Darr, but today things are sorted and both superstars are extremely cordial with each other. Talking about the Jawan trailer, it's smashing, and it was worth every wait. Jawan will hit the screens on September 7, 2023. Also Read - Jawan Exclusive: Here's why Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer just 7 days ahead of the release